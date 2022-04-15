Bellamy Mansion set to launch Family Fun Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bellamy Mansion is hosting the annual Family Fun Day on Sunday, April 24.

Families can enjoy activities such as face painting, arts & crafts, storytelling, live music, and other fun games. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.

The event is free to the public and all proceeds will go towards funding the Bellamy Mansion’s future lectures, workshops, art exhibits, Night of Lights, and special exhibits.

For any questions about the event, please email Carolyn Gonzalez, the development manager, here.

