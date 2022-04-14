WPD releases picture of man who died after jumping into Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who died after jumping into the Cape Fear River last month.

Wilmington police released his picture Thursday.

The man jumped into the river near the intersection of Market and Water streets on March 29. His body was located on the shore of the Cape Fear River on April 9.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call 911 or call 910-343-3609.

