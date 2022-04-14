Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WATCH: Dolphin attacks trainer during performance at Miami Seaquarium

A dolphin attacked a trainer during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium over the weekend. (Source: Shannon Carpenter Photography)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dolphin show took an unexpected turn at the Miami Seaquarium this weekend.

The incident was caught on camera Saturday during a show in front of families and young children.

One of the dolphins, named Sundance, attacked a trainer.

Photographer Shannon Carpenter was there with his family and captured the video.

A spokesperson for the Miami Seaquarium said that the trainer and the dolphin collided by accident. The dolphin apparently responded by striking the trainer.

The trainer was taken to the hospital but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic wreck on G.V. Barbee Bridge caused multiple fatalities Tuesday night
Victims in fatal Oak Island crash identified
Two SUVs damaged after morning accident
Two SUVs damaged following traffic accident at Independence and Shipyard
Columbus County Sheriff's Office Operation Community Watch leads to multiple arrests
Columbus County drug bust leads to multiple arrests
Jennifer Crafford Scrudato
Whiteville woman charged with murder in Columbus Co. shooting
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Latest News

WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine
The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of...
DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office
Brunswick Sheriff’s Office issues 30 speeding tickets during “Speed a Little, Lose a Lot” campaign
Police are searching for the man they say threw two homemade bombs at a home. (WPTV, FORT...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws Molotov cocktails at house, police say
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect to make 1st court appearance