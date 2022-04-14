Traffic shift planned for S. College Rd.-New Centre Dr. intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A temporary traffic pattern will be in place at the intersection of South College Road and New Centre Drive the weekend of April 23, according to CFPUA.

According to the utility, a contractor will be completing work on a CFPUA sewer main.

“Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 23, the right turn lane of northbound South College Road onto eastbound New Centre Drive will be closed,” a CFPUA news release states. “Turning traffic from South College Road onto New Centre Drive will be shifted into the inner lane.

“In addition, left-turning traffic from southbound South College Road onto New Centre Drive will be shifted into a single lane.”

The lane shift is set to remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, April 25.

