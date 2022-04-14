Senior Connect
Teen missing, last seen at Rankin Street in Wilmington

They went missing Wednesday night.
They went missing Wednesday night.(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing juvenile alert for Staziona James Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m.

Per the release, James is 14 years old, 5 feet 7-8 inches tall, 140-150 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair in braids. They were last seen on Wednesday on the 900 block of Rankin Street.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” writes the WPD.

