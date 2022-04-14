Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Senate candidates McCrory, Walker to take part in debate

Election debate microphone
Election debate microphone(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - WRAL News will host a debate between U.S. Senate candidates Pat McCrory and Mark Walker beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

Fellow Republican candidate Ted Budd was invited to participate in the debate but did not accept.

WRAL anchor Lena Tillet will moderate the debate.

You can watch the debate starting at 7 p.m. here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic wreck on G.V. Barbee Bridge caused multiple fatalities Tuesday night
Victims in fatal Oak Island crash identified
Two SUVs damaged after morning accident
Two SUVs damaged following traffic accident at Independence and Shipyard
Columbus County Sheriff's Office Operation Community Watch leads to multiple arrests
Columbus County drug bust leads to multiple arrests
Jennifer Crafford Scrudato
Whiteville woman charged with murder in Columbus Co. shooting
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Latest News

Republican candidates address county issues in forum at CFCC Tuesday afternoon
Republican candidates for NHC commissioner address county issues in forum at CFCC
Republican candidates for NHC Commissioners address issues at candidate forum
Republican candidates for NHC Commissioners address issues at candidate forum
Biden to visit North Carolina on Thursday
Judge Phyllis Gorham, Superior Court, District 5.
Local judges react to historical moment for Ketanji Brown Jackson