Senate candidates McCrory, Walker to take part in debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - WRAL News will host a debate between U.S. Senate candidates Pat McCrory and Mark Walker beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

Fellow Republican candidate Ted Budd was invited to participate in the debate but did not accept.

WRAL anchor Lena Tillet will moderate the debate.

You can watch the debate starting at 7 p.m. here.

