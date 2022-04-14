Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to cross into the U.S.(Mani Albrecht / U.S. CBP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Police in Arizona said a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to cross into the U.S. earlier this week.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels reports deputies responded to a call from Mexican authorities at about 11 p.m. on Monday concerning a woman stuck on a border fence near Douglas, Ariz.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was climbing over the border wall when she got stuck in the ropes of a harness and trapped upside down for a significant amount of time.

The 32-year-old was transported to a local hospital, but she was pronounced deceased. Authorities in Arizona said they notified the Mexican Consulate about the incident.

An autopsy will be completed to determine the woman’s cause of death and the sheriff’s office said its investigation continues.

“These incidents are not political; they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy,” Sheriff Dannels said. “We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons. Regardless of opinions, the facts should direct our progress, and we will keep working towards a shared goal of border safety and security.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man jumped into the river near the intersection of Market and Water streets on March 29.
WPD releases picture of man who died after jumping into Cape Fear River
Crowds line up to see a concert at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Food truck operating without permit at concert venues ordered to cease operations
The search resulted in the seizure of firearms, a large amount of marijuana, MDMA, and other...
Complaints from citizens lead to arrest of suspected drug dealer
Traffic wreck on G.V. Barbee Bridge caused multiple fatalities Tuesday night
Victims in fatal Oak Island crash identified
Police sirens
Thieves break into at least 14 vehicles in Wrightsville Beach

Latest News

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate...
Ex-EPA head Scott Pruitt to run for US Senate in Oklahoma
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2014 photo, an RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aircraft flies from its pneumatic...
Climate toll on Arctic bases: Sunken runways, damaged roads
The IRS is offering free electronic filing and tax help before Tax Day.
IRS offers free electronic filing service ahead of Tax Day
It's time to file your taxes!
Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline