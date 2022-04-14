Senior Connect
Police identify remains of missing 8-year-old boy; nationwide arrest warrant includes father

An arrest warrant has been issued for Edgar Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina for the death of...
An arrest warrant has been issued for Edgar Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina for the death of 8-year-old Edgar Casian.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT
PASCO, Wash. (Gray News) - Police in Washington have identified human remains found in rural Benton County earlier this year as 8-year-old Edgar Casian, who went missing in September 2020.

The Pasco Police Department updated the case on Wednesday that the remains of a young child found by hikers back on Feb. 5 were indeed the missing boy after dental records matched.

Multiple agencies including Pasco police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area to recover the remains.

The Pasco Police Department reported it first initiated a missing child report for Edgar on May 27, 2021.

Currently, a nationwide extraditable arrest warrant has been issued for the boy’s father Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina for first-degree murder, according to Pasco police.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports they were the last two seen with Edgar back in September 2020.

Police also report the current whereabouts of Edgar’s father and Medina are unknown.

Authorities urged anyone with more information on this case to contact the Pasco Police Department at 509-545-3421 or email Detective Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov and reference PPD case #21-15039.

On May 27th, 2021 Pasco Police officers initiated a missing child report for eight year old Edgar Casian. On the morning...

Posted by Pasco Police on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

