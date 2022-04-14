Senior Connect
Pender, Bladen, and Brunswick counties to hold rabies vaccination clinics

How you can get your pets vaccinated against rabies this and next Saturday (credit: MGN)
How you can get your pets vaccinated against rabies this and next Saturday (credit: MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Animal Shelter will hold a rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 16, and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services will hold a similar clinic on Saturday, April 23.

The Pender County rabies clinic will be held at the Surf City Fire Department at 100 Deer Run Road in Hampstead from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pet owners can get their pets vaccinated for free so long as they are dogs or cats over 12 weeks old.

Just a reminder of our HAMPSTEAD/SURF CITY Rabies Clinic THIS SATURDAY from 10am -2pm!!!! Please share! The animal...

Posted by Pender County Animal Shelter - Pender Pets on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The Brunswick County rabies clinic will charge $6 per vaccine and will be held at multiple locations:

  • Brunswick Sheriff’s APS Shelter at 429 Green Swamp Road in Supply from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phone: 910-754-8204
  • Leland Veterinary Hospital at 508 Village Road in Leland from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Phone: 910-371-3440
  • Capeside Animal Hospital at 58 Waterford Business Center Way in Belville from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Phone: 910-383-2100

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Rabies Vaccination Clinic will be held on April 23rd. 2022! We are excited for...

Posted by Brunswick Sheriff's Animal Adoption Page on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Bladen County Health and Human Services was notified of a dog that tested positive for rabies and passed away on April 9th. Health officials say that rabies is a fatal but treatable disease if treated properly.

A rabies clinic is scheduled for:

  • Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Elizabethtown Veterinary Hospital from 12:30 p.m. -1:00 p.m.
  • Price: $7.00 each animal (cash only).
  • Phone: 910-862-6900.

