NSEA Swim to host Swim Sprint for Swimclusion 5K race and fun run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to promote community water safety in the community, NSEA Swim will host its 2nd Annual NSEA Swim Sprint for Swimclusion 5K race and 1.5 mile fun run on April 23, 2022.

Proceeds from the race will go toward the group’s free swim lessons, which are held year-round in Wilmington’s Northside community.

“We have an opportunity to make a difference for a whole community and to change the world one swimmer at a time,” said Dr. Philip Brown, Executive VP at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and NSEA Swim Board Vice President.

NSEA Swim’s programming aims to eradicate drowning, the number two cause of accidental child death in the country.

The program includes educating the community on the importance of learning to swim, offering swim lessons to all children at no cost, partnering with other community organizations to spread messages about water safety.

NSEA Swim Sprint for Swimclusion fun run kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 9:00am at the Earl Jackson Pool, 750 Bess Street, Wilmington.

Both races will be timed and prizes will be awarded for overall and top age-group finishers.

Click here for more information and to register or donate.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.