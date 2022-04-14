Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NSEA Swim to host Swim Sprint for Swimclusion 5K race and fun run

The program is partnered with NSea Swim, which promotes swimming inclusion and offers free...
The program is partnered with NSea Swim, which promotes swimming inclusion and offers free lessons at the city-owned, Earl Jackson pool.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to promote community water safety in the community, NSEA Swim will host its 2nd Annual NSEA Swim Sprint for Swimclusion 5K race and 1.5 mile fun run on April 23, 2022.

Proceeds from the race will go toward the group’s free swim lessons, which are held year-round in Wilmington’s Northside community.

“We have an opportunity to make a difference for a whole community and to change the world one swimmer at a time,” said Dr. Philip Brown, Executive VP at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and NSEA Swim Board Vice President.

NSEA Swim’s programming aims to eradicate drowning, the number two cause of accidental child death in the country.

Community partnership teaching water safety for all ages

The program includes educating the community on the importance of learning to swim, offering swim lessons to all children at no cost, partnering with other community organizations to spread messages about water safety.

NSEA Swim Sprint for Swimclusion fun run kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 9:00am at the Earl Jackson Pool, 750 Bess Street, Wilmington.

Both races will be timed and prizes will be awarded for overall and top age-group finishers.

Click here for more information and to register or donate.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Thieves break into at least 14 vehicles in Wrightsville Beach
Multiple fire crews respond to Brunswick County brush fire
Crowds line up to see a concert at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Food truck operating without permit at concert venues ordered to cease operations
Norman Foggan's car shop in Whiteville.
Old Dock community mourns the loss of man who was murdered in his home
The man jumped into the river near the intersection of Market and Water streets on March 29.
WPD releases picture of man who died after jumping into Cape Fear River

Latest News

The price you pay to park in downtown Wilmington could soon be on the rise
Wilmington City Council discusses increasing paid parking rates
Richard van Breemen explained the research showed the hemp compounds were equally effective...
Hemp, CBD products could become illegal in NC July 1
Parking rules in downtown Wilmington
Wilmington City Council discusses increasing paid parking rates
Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue urges everyone to use caution when entering the water this...
‘We encourage you to hold off’ Ocean Rescue offers safety tips ahead of holiday weekend
Special guest at Wilmington Geek Expo
Wilmington Geek Expo to feature a familiar face to the Port City: Rich Davis