NC commissioners meet for emergency management task force

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners from across North Carolina meet on April 6 for the NC Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) 100 Counties Prepared Task Force. The NCACC’s current president is Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams.

The meeting was held to develop and share emergency management strategies for future emergencies. In particular, preparing for emergencies by building relationships between local governments, state officials and stakeholders.

“This meeting focused on identifying the critical relationships county commissioners should develop and outlining how they can effectively build those relationships before an emergency affects their county,” said Williams in a Brunswick County release.

Speakers at the event included Director for Intergovernmental Affairs at the Office of the Governor Kevin Monroe and FEMA Director for the National Integration Center John Ford.

“The NIC assists local senior officials in tackling their community’s unique emergency preparedness challenges. It was great engaging with North Carolina’s county commissioners and educating them about the process of emergency preparation, response, and recovery,” said Ford.

The 100 Counties Prepared initiative was announced in August 2021 to prepare and educate counties throughout the state on emergency preparedness.

