Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Local closures for Good Friday

Closed sign
Closed sign(WRDW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here are some of the Local closures to look out for this Good Friday. Most county, city and state offices will close, but some services continue during the holiday.

All state offices will be closed. However, since Good Friday is not a federally recognized holiday, the U.S.P.S. will continue on its normal schedule.

All Southeastern NC county offices and schools will be closed, though some schools may have an optional teacher workday.

New Hanover County

  • County offices, libraries, the Senior Resource Center, schools and clinics will be closed.
  • City of Wilmington offices will be closed, but recycling and trash will continue as normal.
  • The Airlie Gardens, Arboretum (grounds only), Cape Fear Museum, Landfill, Hazardous Waste facility and HazWagon (except the office) will remain open.

Brunswick County

  • All county offices will be closed.
  • Town of Leland facilities will be closed.

Columbus County

  • County offices will be closed.

Pender County

  • County offices will be closed.

Bladen County

  • County offices will be closed.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man jumped into the river near the intersection of Market and Water streets on March 29.
WPD releases picture of man who died after jumping into Cape Fear River
Crowds line up to see a concert at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Food truck operating without permit at concert venues ordered to cease operations
The search resulted in the seizure of firearms, a large amount of marijuana, MDMA, and other...
Complaints from citizens lead to arrest of suspected drug dealer
Traffic wreck on G.V. Barbee Bridge caused multiple fatalities Tuesday night
Victims in fatal Oak Island crash identified
Police sirens
Thieves break into at least 14 vehicles in Wrightsville Beach

Latest News

Nick Farrar, a 6-6, 230-pound forward from Apex, N.C., will join the Seahawks after playing one...
Seahawks add transfers from Ole Miss, College of Charleston
Thalian Hall in Downtown Wilmington NC
Downtown Business Alliance announces plans for 15-week free concert series
Cape Fear Community College's Union Station
Union Station to host primary election town hall for New Hanover County
You can watch the forum live via the NHC NAACP Facebook Page or via Zoom by registering with...
New Hanover County NAACP to hold virtual sheriff candidate forum
Experts recommend getting a certified arborist to check your trees every three years.
Cape Fear Gardening: Learn how to trim your trees