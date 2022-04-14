Local closures for Good Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here are some of the Local closures to look out for this Good Friday. Most county, city and state offices will close, but some services continue during the holiday.

All state offices will be closed. However, since Good Friday is not a federally recognized holiday, the U.S.P.S. will continue on its normal schedule.

All Southeastern NC county offices and schools will be closed, though some schools may have an optional teacher workday.

New Hanover County

County offices, libraries, the Senior Resource Center, schools and clinics will be closed.

City of Wilmington offices will be closed, but recycling and trash will continue as normal.

The Airlie Gardens, Arboretum (grounds only), Cape Fear Museum, Landfill, Hazardous Waste facility and HazWagon (except the office) will remain open.

Brunswick County

All county offices will be closed.

Town of Leland facilities will be closed.

Columbus County

County offices will be closed.

Pender County

County offices will be closed.

Bladen County

County offices will be closed.

