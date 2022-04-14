Complaints from citizens lead to arrest of suspected drug dealer

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Numerous complaints from citizens about drug dealing in the 800 block of Elizabethtown in January 2022 led to an investigation that resulted in an arrest.

On March 13, a search was conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit, and other investigators that resulted in the seizure of firearms, a large amount of marijuana, MDMA, and other items supporting the sale of illicit narcotics.

Stephen Evert James, of Elizabethtown was arrested; his charges included:

Felony Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession with the Intent to Manufacture Sell Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Manufacture Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

James is being held in the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention facility under a $51,000 secured bond.

Stephen James (left) was arrested and charged. Warrants are out for the arrest of Dustin Walters (right) (Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

One suspect is still at large: Dustin Christopher Walters of Elizabethtown.

Warrants were obtained for Walters who faces the following charges:

Felony Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession with the Intent to Manufacture Sell Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Manufacture Schedule VI Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.