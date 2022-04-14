Senior Connect
Complaints from citizens lead to arrest of suspected drug dealer

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Numerous complaints from citizens about drug dealing in the 800 block of Elizabethtown in January 2022 led to an investigation that resulted in an arrest.

On March 13, a search was conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit, and other investigators that resulted in the seizure of firearms, a large amount of marijuana, MDMA, and other items supporting the sale of illicit narcotics.

Stephen Evert James, of Elizabethtown was arrested; his charges included:

  • Felony Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  • Possession with the Intent to Manufacture Sell Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  • Manufacture Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

James is being held in the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention facility under a $51,000 secured bond.

Stephen James (left) was arrested and charged. Warrants are out for the arrest of Dustin Walters (right)(Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

One suspect is still at large: Dustin Christopher Walters of Elizabethtown.

Warrants were obtained for Walters who faces the following charges:

  • Felony Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  • Possession with the Intent to Manufacture Sell Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  • Manufacture Schedule VI Controlled Substance.

