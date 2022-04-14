Changes coming to Wave Transit to provide faster, more convenient service for riders

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming to Wilmington’s public transportation system, Wave Transit.

For frequent riders like Austin Whitaker, he just learned that his route to work and school, Route 207 North, is changing.

“For me, mostly I do ride the bus from my house to work. I have a bus stop right across the road from where I’m employed at,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker admits he was hesitant when he first heard about the changes. He’s looked at other options like Lyft or Uber, but he says it’s too expensive.

“To get to where I work, it’s seven dollars as opposed to two dollars on the bus, so it’s not convenient and it cost more money,” Whitaker said. “I don’t have a car, I don’t drive, and money is tight at the moment; the bus is very convenient.”

Luckily, his bus stop isn’t changing and neither is the price.

Wave Transit officials say that Whitaker’s route will be replaced with a more flexible service with the new RideMICRO service, and it will still cost $2, just like the regular buses. Route 301 will also be replaced with this new service.

“What we’re looking at trying to do is shorten the wait times, so that we can truly have a very viable and vibrant public transit system,” WAVE Transit board member Deb Hays said.

Hays said this is a big change to help improve the accuracy of pick up and drop off times.

At least one other route will have the RideMICRO option with an expanded coverage area, and others will see more consistent service.

Whitaker says he’s glad that he can rely on the bus system whenever he needs it now.

“If I really need to get somewhere — to the store, say, where I work at, I have a for sure way of getting there.”

