Brunswick Sheriff’s Office issues 30 speeding tickets during “Speed a Little, Lose a Lot” campaign

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office issued 30 speeding tickets this week as part of the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program “Speed a Little, Lose a Lot.”

In total, they issued 30 speeding tickets, some other traffic-related charges, and a DWI.

“Please be safe and slow down this holiday weekend! Lots of people traveling on our roadways and we want everyone to get to their destinations safely,” writes the BSCO on Facebook.

