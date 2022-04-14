Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Belville applies for PARTF funding for Brunswick Riverwalk Trail Extension

The Brunswick Riverwalk Trail Extension will add 0.47 miles to the Riverwalk Trail, totaling...
The Brunswick Riverwalk Trail Extension will add 0.47 miles to the Riverwalk Trail, totaling the length to 1.1 miles long, adding new scenery as well as two gazebos
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Belville is hosting a drop-in meeting at the Belville Town Hall on Monday, April 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the public to give feedback about the PARTF application for the Brunswick Riverwalk Trail Extension project.

According to a release by the Town of Belville, the Riverwalk Trail Extension was the community’s most popular priority project.

The Brunswick Riverwalk Trail Extension will add 0.47 miles to the Riverwalk Trail, totaling the length to 1.1 miles long, adding two gazebos and new scenery of the Brunswick River and the western banks of the Cape Fear River.

To learn more about the trail extension and the meeting, parkgoers can reach out to Adrienne Harrington, the project consultant, here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Thieves break into at least 14 vehicles in Wrightsville Beach
Multiple fire crews respond to Brunswick County brush fire
Crowds line up to see a concert at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Food truck operating without permit at concert venues ordered to cease operations
Norman Foggan's car shop in Whiteville.
Old Dock community mourns the loss of man who was murdered in his home
The man jumped into the river near the intersection of Market and Water streets on March 29.
WPD releases picture of man who died after jumping into Cape Fear River

Latest News

The price you pay to park in downtown Wilmington could soon be on the rise
Wilmington City Council discusses increasing paid parking rates
Richard van Breemen explained the research showed the hemp compounds were equally effective...
Hemp, CBD products could become illegal in NC July 1
Parking rules in downtown Wilmington
Wilmington City Council discusses increasing paid parking rates
Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue urges everyone to use caution when entering the water this...
‘We encourage you to hold off’ Ocean Rescue offers safety tips ahead of holiday weekend
Special guest at Wilmington Geek Expo
Wilmington Geek Expo to feature a familiar face to the Port City: Rich Davis