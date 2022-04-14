Belville applies for PARTF funding for Brunswick Riverwalk Trail Extension

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Belville is hosting a drop-in meeting at the Belville Town Hall on Monday, April 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the public to give feedback about the PARTF application for the Brunswick Riverwalk Trail Extension project.

According to a release by the Town of Belville, the Riverwalk Trail Extension was the community’s most popular priority project.

The Brunswick Riverwalk Trail Extension will add 0.47 miles to the Riverwalk Trail, totaling the length to 1.1 miles long, adding two gazebos and new scenery of the Brunswick River and the western banks of the Cape Fear River.

To learn more about the trail extension and the meeting, parkgoers can reach out to Adrienne Harrington, the project consultant, here.

