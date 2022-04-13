Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

VIDEO: 68-year-old woman rescued after her car plunges off cliff

A car plunged off a cliff in Southern California at Griffith Park Wednesday morning. (Source: KABC)
By KABC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A woman in Southern California was rescued Wednesday morning after her car went over the side of a cliff in Griffith Park.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, rescuers were called to assist a 68-year-old woman whose car went off the side of the road at about 7:20 a.m.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately known but she was airlifted from the scene in a helicopter for medical attention, according to emergency crews.

Police did not immediately release the details on how the woman’s car ended up at the bottom of the hill.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man jumped into the river near the intersection of Market and Water streets on March 29.
WPD releases picture of man who died after jumping into Cape Fear River
Crowds line up to see a concert at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Food truck operating without permit at concert venues ordered to cease operations
The search resulted in the seizure of firearms, a large amount of marijuana, MDMA, and other...
Complaints from citizens lead to arrest of suspected drug dealer
Traffic wreck on G.V. Barbee Bridge caused multiple fatalities Tuesday night
Victims in fatal Oak Island crash identified
Police sirens
Thieves break into at least 14 vehicles in Wrightsville Beach

Latest News

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate...
Ex-EPA head Scott Pruitt to run for US Senate in Oklahoma
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2014 photo, an RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aircraft flies from its pneumatic...
Climate toll on Arctic bases: Sunken runways, damaged roads
The IRS is offering free electronic filing and tax help before Tax Day.
IRS offers free electronic filing service ahead of Tax Day
It's time to file your taxes!
Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline