Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: No charges for man who killed teen in self-defense during fight

Las Vegas police say a man walking his dog early Monday morning shot and killed a teen in self-defense. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Las Vegas police are investigating a fight between a teen and a man that led to a deadly shooting earlier this week.

FOX5 reports officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in a neighborhood in the west part of town early Monday morning.

A police department spokesperson said a man was walking in the area when he encountered the teen. The two then got into a dispute, and the 16-year-old pointed a gun and threatened the man.

According to police, the man was lawfully armed and shot the teen out of self-defense.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office later identified the teen as Christian Murphy, of Las Vegas.

Police said no criminal charges were filed against the man involved in the incident and he was not arrested. The case will be submitted to the Clark County District Attorney’s office for review.

The original altercation is part of an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic wreck on G.V. Barbee Bridge caused multiple fatalities Tuesday night
Victims in fatal Oak Island crash identified
The man jumped into the river near the intersection of Market and Water streets on March 29.
WPD releases picture of man who died after jumping into Cape Fear River
Two SUVs damaged after morning accident
Two SUVs damaged following traffic accident at Independence and Shipyard
Columbus County Sheriff's Office Operation Community Watch leads to multiple arrests
Columbus County drug bust leads to multiple arrests
Jennifer Crafford Scrudato
Whiteville woman charged with murder in Columbus Co. shooting

Latest News

Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due...
FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns
Norman Foggan's car shop in Whiteville.
Old Dock community mourning the loss of man who was murdered in his home
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller speaks to 1/6 panel
Police sirens
Thieves robbed fourteen vehicles in Wrightsville Beach