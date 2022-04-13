The NC Strawberry Festival and Parade is back

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The annual NC Strawberry Festival is back and will be held May 5-7 in Chadbourn. The parade will be on May 7 beginning at 2 p.m.

According to President of the NC Strawberry Festival Association Shannon Britt, the NC Strawberry Festival is the longest running agricultural festival in the state, featuring hometown fun and exciting events.

“The NC Strawberry Festival Parade has always been the largest parade in the county. After COVID-19, we are expecting a record crowd in Chadbourn. Everybody’s ready for the festival to come back.”

The opening ceremony begins with the National Day of Prayer Ceremony on Thursday, May 5 at the Chadbourn Gazebo. Food and live entertainment follow later that day, according to the press release.

The entertainment will feature Dustin Chapman (American Idol 2021) and his niece Ryleigh Madison (American Idol 2022). The headlining act will be Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot, a very popular band based in Myrtle Beach who have several hits played on radio and dance halls throughout the Carolina’s, Georgia and Virginia.

On May 6, the Annual Strawberry Encounters will be held from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church, Family Life Center building at 518 Elm Street, Chadbourn.

New to the festival this year is a wine tasting fundraiser on Saturday, April 30 at Brown Street Station in downtown Chadbourn. Tickets to this event are $30.

