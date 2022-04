BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old Leland man is accused of sex crimes against a child.

According to a Facebook post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Lee Perez was arrested Wednesday and charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger and statutory sex offense with a child 15 years old or younger.

He was booked under a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.