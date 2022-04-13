Leland Fire/Rescue respond to marsh fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Fire/Rescue C-Shift responded to a marsh fire and contained it before any buildings were damaged on Tuesday, April 12.

“Our brothers and sisters with Leland PD assisted with traffic control, and Navassa Volunteer Fire Department - Station19 along with Winnabow Volunteer Fire Department stood by for our district while our units were busy,” writes Leland Fire/Rescue on Facebook.

