“Ghost Guns” found locally as nationwide crackdown continues

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The federal government is cracking down on so-called “ghost guns” amid another week of tragic gun violence across the country.

“Ghost guns” are guns made from kits that can be put together or even manufactured at home without a serial number or a way to track them. This week, President Biden announced new regulations surrounding these untraceable guns.

“Law enforcement has sounded the alarm,” Biden said. “Our communities are paying the price.”

The new regulations require anyone buying a private gun kit to go through a background check and require certain parts to be labeled with a serial number. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says serial numbers can be crucial in helping investigators close a case.

“We believe it’s a good idea that all guns should have serial numbers,” said Lt. Jerry Brewer with the Sheriff’s Office. “Usually if they don’t, it’s because of a nefarious reason, so having serial numbers on guns is a good thing.”

Brewer says law enforcement agencies locally have already seen these un-trackable guns used in crimes.

“Over the last month or so, we’ve dealt with two separate cases in which we have seen “ghost guns” that were involved,” Brewer said. “Our involvement with that has been turned over to the ATF so that’s their investigation now, but we have seen them in our area.”

The Sheriff’s Office advises you to write down the serial numbers for your guns and other belongings because it could help bring them back to you if they are ever stolen.

“Be it your lawnmower, your chainsaw, your TV, your car — if those things are stolen, the way that we’re able to recover them and identify them is with serial numbers,” Brewer said.

Meanwhile, Biden hopes his new regulations will help to get unidentifiable guns off of the streets.

“These guns are the weapons of choice for many criminals,” said Biden. “We’re going to do everything we can to deprive them of that choice.”

