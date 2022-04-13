Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Former YMCA camp counselor arrested on child porn charges

Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were...
Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were found in his home during a search.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida have arrested a former YMCA camp counselor after they say they found images and video depicting the sexual abuse of children at his home.

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating Isaac Gabriel Yunes on over 30 child pornography charges.

Upon obtaining a search warrant, detectives conducted a search in his home, where they say they discovered several images and videos depicting child sexual abuse on his device, as well as items linking Yunes to several Snapchat accounts that have been reported for child sexual abuse. Yunes attempted to destroy his cellphone and denied the allegations, according to detectives.

Police say Yunes worked as a camp counselor at the Palm Beach County YMCA from 2017 to 2019.

Yunes was taken into custody on April 8 and was transported to the Palm Beach County jail.

Yunes is being charged with possession of child pornography and destruction of evidence.

Anyone with information on Yunes is urged by Palm Beach County detectives to call 561-688-4080.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic wreck on G.V. Barbee Bridge caused multiple fatalities Tuesday night
Victims in fatal Oak Island crash identified
The man jumped into the river near the intersection of Market and Water streets on March 29.
WPD releases picture of man who died after jumping into Cape Fear River
Two SUVs damaged after morning accident
Two SUVs damaged following traffic accident at Independence and Shipyard
Columbus County Sheriff's Office Operation Community Watch leads to multiple arrests
Columbus County drug bust leads to multiple arrests
Jennifer Crafford Scrudato
Whiteville woman charged with murder in Columbus Co. shooting

Latest News

Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due...
FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns
Norman Foggan's car shop in Whiteville.
Old Dock community mourning the loss of man who was murdered in his home
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller speaks to 1/6 panel
Police sirens
Thieves robbed fourteen vehicles in Wrightsville Beach