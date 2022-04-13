Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: spring warmth a certainty, Thursday night storms possible

By Eric Davis
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Wednesday evening! Expect another balmy and mild night with variably cloudy skies, an opportunity for a stray sprinkle, and low temperatures in the 60s.

A cold front with a history of sparking severe storms in the central U.S. will approach the Cape Fear Region Thursday. Thankfully, the system will become much less organized as it does. Still, a shower or rogue severe storm will be possible. Chances: a low 20% Thursday, a more substantial 50% Thursday night.

In your First Alert Forecast for the longer range, shower and storm chances cruise on to 20% for Friday, 30% for Saturday, 40% Saturday night, and 20% for Easter Sunday. So, odds are the holiday weekend will be far from a total washout. Expect seasonable temperatures over the weekend to take a cooler turn by the middle of next week.

Catch these details and much more in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days forecast with your WECT Weather App.

