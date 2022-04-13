First Alert Forecast: spring warmth a certainty, Thursday night storms possible

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Wednesday evening! Expect another balmy and mild night with variably cloudy skies, an opportunity for a stray sprinkle, and low temperatures in the 60s.

After a dry Wednesday, look for shower and storm chances to ramp up late Thursday into Thursday night. Another shot at showers and storms moves in Saturday prior to Easter. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/LFjiE9B5Ig — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) April 13, 2022

A cold front with a history of sparking severe storms in the central U.S. will approach the Cape Fear Region Thursday. Thankfully, the system will become much less organized as it does. Still, a shower or rogue severe storm will be possible. Chances: a low 20% Thursday, a more substantial 50% Thursday night.

Though not 100%, the next best chance for showers to stay alert for in the Cape Fear Region is Thursday evening and night. A rogue severe storm may even form between 5 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday, but most of the rain ought to be tame. Note this model for midnight Friday. pic.twitter.com/f4ethLkixB — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) April 13, 2022

In your First Alert Forecast for the longer range, shower and storm chances cruise on to 20% for Friday, 30% for Saturday, 40% Saturday night, and 20% for Easter Sunday. So, odds are the holiday weekend will be far from a total washout. Expect seasonable temperatures over the weekend to take a cooler turn by the middle of next week.

