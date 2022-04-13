E-15 summertime gas ban lifted: What does this mean for your vehicle?

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Biden administration has lifted its ban on E-15 gas for this summer.

E-15 has more ethanol than regular gasoline does. Being closely related to alcohol, higher levels of ethanol in gas make it burn quicker.

Across the country, E-15 isn’t very easy to find, as only about one to two percent of stations offer the fuel.

“[It’s] really concentrated in the Midwest and it’s between one and two percent of gas stations across the United States that have E-15 readily available,” Tiffany Wright, AAA public affairs director said.

Back in 2011, when the Environmental Protection Agency banned E-15 in the summer, there were a lot of vehicles that couldn’t run on the fuel. However, that is not the case anymore.

“88 percent of the cars that are out on the road right now can actually handle E-15, so those models that are 2001 or newer, for the most part, can handle E-15,” Wright said.

Greenville Mechanic Robert Rodriquez says E-15 might be less fuel-efficient.

“Depending on your driving habits, you might actually get less mileage per gallon on your gasoline,” Rodriquez said.

Even though the fuel is cheaper than regular gas, Wright says in order to properly budget, you should test out the gas in your vehicle to see if it is worth it in the long run to make the switch.

“When you do in fact go to the gas station and you’re at least considering using E-15, make sure that you are at least saving two percent versus your E-10,” Wright said. If you’re not saving at least two percent, then it’s not worth your while.”

E-15 also burns at a different rate than regular gasoline.

“The way they burn is a different characteristic about it, some things that I’ve seen personally is the cylinders do run a little bit warmer because the gas is a higher octane, and it burns a little bit fast,” Rodriquez said.

Wright also cautioned people against putting E-15 gasoline in anything other than a car or truck, for example, if you put E-15 in a lawnmower or boat it could cause problems with the engine.

One of the biggest reasons for the ban against this fuel in the past summer months has been the smog caused by the higher rate of burn with E-15.

