Columbus County drug bust leads to multiple arrests

Columbus County Sheriff's Office Operation Community Watch leads to multiple arrests
Columbus County Sheriff's Office Operation Community Watch leads to multiple arrests(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - An investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics unit led to multiple arrests at a residence on East Columbus Street in Whiteville.

Following numerous tips, surveillance and a controlled purchase, a search warrant was executed on April 12.

According to a news release, the search revealed narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

During the search, over 2 ounces of “crack” cocaine and cocaine base, 10.35 grams of Heroin, 52 grams of Marijuana, 5 dosage units of Xanax, 6 Buprenorphine strips, digital scales, packaging material, and $1700 dollars in US currency were seized.

Seven individuals were arrested and charged as follows:

Eugene Toby Hunter, 36, of Whiteville, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Kahadiajah Baldwin, 28, of Whiteville, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Christopher Carneil McClure, 30, of Chadbourn, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,060,000.00.

Lucorey Andre Gause, 39, of Chadbourn, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Travis Lee Brazell, 45, of Whiteville, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Priest Junior Arther Jr, 47, of Whiteville, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Shelia Kay Newell, 42, of Council, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and 2 counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,030,000.00.

Arrested from top left, clockwise: Christopher McClure, Eugene Hunter, Lucorey Gause, and...
Arrested from top left, clockwise: Christopher McClure, Eugene Hunter, Lucorey Gause, and Kahadiajah Baldwin,(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
Arrested, clockwise from top left: Priest Junior Arther Jr, Sheila Newell, and Travis Brazell.
Arrested, clockwise from top left: Priest Junior Arther Jr, Sheila Newell, and Travis Brazell.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

