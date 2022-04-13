Columbus County drug bust leads to multiple arrests

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - An investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics unit led to multiple arrests at a residence on East Columbus Street in Whiteville.

Following numerous tips, surveillance and a controlled purchase, a search warrant was executed on April 12.

According to a news release, the search revealed narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

During the search, over 2 ounces of “crack” cocaine and cocaine base, 10.35 grams of Heroin, 52 grams of Marijuana, 5 dosage units of Xanax, 6 Buprenorphine strips, digital scales, packaging material, and $1700 dollars in US currency were seized.

Seven individuals were arrested and charged as follows:

Eugene Toby Hunter, 36, of Whiteville, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Kahadiajah Baldwin, 28, of Whiteville, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Christopher Carneil McClure, 30, of Chadbourn, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,060,000.00.

Lucorey Andre Gause, 39, of Chadbourn, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Travis Lee Brazell, 45, of Whiteville, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Priest Junior Arther Jr, 47, of Whiteville, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Shelia Kay Newell, 42, of Council, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and 2 counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,030,000.00.

Arrested from top left, clockwise: Christopher McClure, Eugene Hunter, Lucorey Gause, and Kahadiajah Baldwin, (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Arrested, clockwise from top left: Priest Junior Arther Jr, Sheila Newell, and Travis Brazell. (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.