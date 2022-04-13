CFPUA board approves new system development charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Board approved new system development charges (SDCs) Wednesday for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

System development charges are fees paid by newly connecting customers to “buy in” to the water and sewer system. For the upcoming fiscal year, the water SDC will be $2,230 and the sewer SDC will be $2,160.

The changes do not affect the rates CFPUA charges its customers for water and sewer services.

The board also approved a resolution urging the North Carolina General Assembly “to allocate funds to build a parallel, 10-mile, 48-inch raw water transmission line to provide redundancy for a line that ruptured in November 2021.”

“The November 2021 line break greatly reduced the amount of water from the Cape Fear River available for treatment at CFPUA’s Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, which provides approximately 80 percent of the drinking water for CFPUA customers,” a news release states. “CFPUA was able to continue to meet demands largely because the break occurred during cooler weather, when customer water demand is typically lower. A similar incident during high-use warmer months likely would have resulted in mandatory water restrictions.”

