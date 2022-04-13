CFCC to hold Derby4Dogs Garden Party Fundraiser at Union Station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eighth annual Derby4Dogs Garden Party Fundraiser will be presented by paws4people and MC Mortgage Group at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station on Saturday, May 7.

Attendees can partake in contests for best hat and bowtie, viewing of The Kentucky Derby, the annual Puppy Derby, and a live performance by Port City Shakedown.

In addition to a silent auction, paws4people will be introducing a new live auction where attendees can win prizes.

Anyone who wants to partake in the silent auction online can start biddings here. Online bidding begins on April 25.

