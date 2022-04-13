Carolina Beach Patrol begins municipal beach strand rounds for Easter Weekend
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Staff for Carolina Beach Patrol will begin patrolling the municipal beach strand on April 15 and the rest of Easter Weekend.
These officers will enforce town laws and beach regulations for mostly weekends until Memorial day, then seven days a week once summer begins.
Per the Town of Carolina Beach in a release, common ordinance violations are:
- No glass containers allowed
- No alcohol allowed
- No littering
- No dogs allowed between 9AM-5PM
- Do not walk, sit, or set up beach equipment on or near sand dunes
- If you dig a hole, you must fill in before leaving
- Do not leave chairs, tents, or other equipment on beach overnight
Violators of beach rules can be cited for $50 to up to $500.
For more information on Carolina municipal beach strand rules, beachgoers can visit here.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.