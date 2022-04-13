Carolina Beach Patrol begins municipal beach strand rounds for Easter Weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Staff for Carolina Beach Patrol will begin patrolling the municipal beach strand on April 15 and the rest of Easter Weekend.

These officers will enforce town laws and beach regulations for mostly weekends until Memorial day, then seven days a week once summer begins.

Per the Town of Carolina Beach in a release, common ordinance violations are:

No glass containers allowed

No alcohol allowed

No littering

No dogs allowed between 9AM-5PM

Do not walk, sit, or set up beach equipment on or near sand dunes

If you dig a hole, you must fill in before leaving

Do not leave chairs, tents, or other equipment on beach overnight

Violators of beach rules can be cited for $50 to up to $500.

For more information on Carolina municipal beach strand rules, beachgoers can visit here.

