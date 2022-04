WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews shut down both northbound and southbound lanes for a portion of U.S. 421 for more than an hour Tuesday due to a gas leak.

According to a tweet from New Hanover County Fire Rescue, the gas leak was at 3881 U.S. 421 near I-140.

All lanes were reopened shortly before 3 p.m.

US Hwy 421 is back open for traffic. @wectnews @WWAY — NHC Fire Rescue 🚒 (@NHCFR) April 12, 2022

Gas leak at 3881 US Hwy 421. Have 421 shut down both North and South bound lanes. @wectnews @WWAY pic.twitter.com/YBO8cf4lJH — NHC Fire Rescue 🚒 (@NHCFR) April 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.