Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Target announces dates for its car seat trade-in recycling program

Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target has announced when people can trade in their old, expired or damaged car seats for a discount on new items.

The retailer announced its next car seat trade-in promotion will take place from April 18-30.

People can bring the car seats to a Target location, and in return, they can claim a 20% discount online or on the Target app toward a car seat, stroller or other baby items.

The coupon is valid through May 14.

The materials from the car seats traded in are recycled, and Target has received 1.7 million of them since 2016.

Target works with Waste Management to recycle the items. The retail giant said it has recycled 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials since the promotion began.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic wreck on G.V. Barbee Bridge caused multiple fatalities Tuesday night
Victims in fatal Oak Island crash identified
Two SUVs damaged after morning accident
Two SUVs damaged following traffic accident at Independence and Shipyard
Jennifer Crafford Scrudato
Whiteville woman charged with murder in Columbus Co. shooting
Columbus County Sheriff's Office Operation Community Watch leads to multiple arrests
Columbus County drug bust leads to multiple arrests
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Latest News

A protest blockade by truckers is creating a huge problem at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
Chaos at US-Mexico border as trucks set up blockade
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through