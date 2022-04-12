State auditor: N.C. Department of Public Safety did not ensure Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds were spent accordingly

RALIEGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety distributed hundreds of millions of dollars in hurricane relief funds with limited monitoring on how the funds were used, according to a report from the state auditor’s office.

The report states that $783 million of Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds were “distributed without ensuring all recipients had a method to measure the results,” and $502 million of the funds were distributed with limited monitoring.

While the DPS required recipients to submit monthly spending reports, it did not require those recipients to submit any supporting documentation needed to verify expenditures.

Also, DPS management said it didn’t independently verify spending at all beginning in August 2019.

“From August 1, 2019, through January 31, 2021, $186 million of external recipient spending was not independently verified,” the report states.

The state auditor’s office released the following recommendations for the NCDPS:

DPS should monitor external recipients’ Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Fund spending timely to ensure funds are being spent in accordance with Hurricane Florence Recovery legislation.

DPS should develop policies and procedures to ensure all recipients (1) have objectives for what they will do with the funds, and (2) measure their progress towards meeting their objectives.

The North Carolina General Assembly should consider including monitoring requirements in future legislation regarding the spending of Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds or other emergency relief funds.

In a response to the report, NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. wrote:

“Often, especially in natural disaster situations, specific needs are not clear to the General Assembly at the time they must act on a bill, so the outcome language may be vague. In these situations, the Department must deliver funds to other State agencies and local government entities to the best ability to implement the appropriation.

“In the absence of specifically articulated outcomes, DPS now utilizes a Scope of Work document in which recipients explain a plan to expend funds along with a projected budget, and these recipients must also provide quarterly progress reports on the scope and budget. Nevertheless, the Department’s authority is limited in withholding any funds or providing oversight on grants.”

The full report can be read below:

