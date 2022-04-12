Sheriff’s deputies arrest Leland man wanted in connection to shooting on Red Cross Street
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man has been arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that happened on the 600 block of Red Cross Street in Wilmington April 2.
28-year-old Charles Gilbert Green is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflicting Serious Injury.
Green is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.
The Wilmington Police Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this shooting.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.