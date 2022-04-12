Senior Connect
Sheriff’s deputies arrest Leland man wanted in connection to shooting on Red Cross Street

Green is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man has been arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that happened on the 600 block of Red Cross Street in Wilmington April 2.

One person taken to hospital after shooting in Wilmington

28-year-old Charles Gilbert Green is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflicting Serious Injury.

Green is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.

The Wilmington Police Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this shooting.

