Sheriff’s deputies arrest Leland man wanted in connection to shooting on Red Cross Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man has been arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that happened on the 600 block of Red Cross Street in Wilmington April 2.

28-year-old Charles Gilbert Green is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflicting Serious Injury.

Green is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.

The Wilmington Police Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this shooting.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.