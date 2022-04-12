Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Photographer arrested after taking inappropriate pictures of young girl, police say

Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and...
Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct toward a child.(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By WIS staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A photographer in South Carolina was arrested Friday after deputies said they received a report of him taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl, according to police.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Gregg Martin, 53, groomed the child and gave her illegal substances while she was under his care.

Police did not disclose the victim’s exact age but confirmed she is a minor.

Martin has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct toward a child.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone else who feels they have been a victim of Martin to contact them at (803)-576-3000.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic wreck on G.V. Barbee Bridge caused multiple fatalities Tuesday night
Victims in fatal Oak Island crash identified
Two SUVs damaged after morning accident
Two SUVs damaged following traffic accident at Independence and Shipyard
Jennifer Crafford Scrudato
Whiteville woman charged with murder in Columbus Co. shooting
Columbus County Sheriff's Office Operation Community Watch leads to multiple arrests
Columbus County drug bust leads to multiple arrests
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through
For frequent riders like Austin Whitaker, he just learned that his route to work and school,...
Changes coming to Wave Transit to provide faster, more convenient service for riders