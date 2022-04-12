MALEVO to bring genre-blending dance to the Wilson Center in 2023

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - MALEVO, the “South American Sensation,” will bring their genre-blending dance performance to the Wilson Center on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Per a CFCC release, “Created by director, choreographer, and dancer Matías Jaime, this all-male group from Argentina specializes in Malambo – “a traditional dance of great virility and dexterity.” While staying true to the cultural foundations of this gaucho artform, the group takes it beyond its limits with a modern, avante-garde approach. MALEVO brings live music and virtuosic dancing to the stage in an exhilarating and engaging show that is perfect for the whole family.”

Tickets will be available to purchase online or in person at the Wilson Center box office this Friday, April 15.

“Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com,” writes the CFCC.

