Jon Stewart joins PACT summit for military burn pit victims

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Political commentator Jon Stewart is set to appear at a PACT summit hosted by the Grunt Style Foundation and Burn Pits 360 on April 14th.

The summit will proceed from the Veterans Memorial Building to the steps of the Murchison Building and the event will take place from 12-12:45 p.m..

The Honoring Our PACT Act of 2021 (H.R. 3967) calls on senators to provide full presumptive coverage for afflicted burn pit toxic veterans.

The Grunt Style Foundation is hosting PACT Summits across the nation to support the The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act which would extend benefits to illnesses service members received from exposure to burn pits and battlefield toxins. After passing bipartisan majority legislation in March 3, the bill now heads to a majority-Republican Congress.

According to a recent press release from the Grunt Style Foundation, “From the start of military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2001, the U.S. government has burned hazardous waste in open burn pits on or near military bases. Exposure to these toxic emissions led to life-threatening illnesses including neurological disorders, pulmonary diseases and cancers. Despite the connection between inhaling poisonous smoke and illness, service members are being denied compensation and medical care.”

For more information about the PACT Act legislation, constituents can visit here.

