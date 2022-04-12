Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to transform classroom to be bright and vibrant

Teacher seeks funding to brighten up her classroom
By Frances Weller
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashley Castillo wants to brighten things up on her classroom at Wilmington Prep Academy. In fact, she’s looking for brand new decor filled with vibrant colors. She’s hoping to transform her fourth grade students’ space into a visually exciting learning environment with donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“My classroom is just pieced together with random things from previous years,” Castillo says on her DonorsChoose page. “I would love to have a classroom for the students to come into and feel excited and also proud of their learning environment. I want the room to be welcoming and warm. The borders I picked are vibrant and bright in color to help lift kids spirits when they arrive. The new rug for the classroom will be a great place for the kids to gather around for story time and fun learning games.”

Ms. Castillo still needs $255 dollars. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NC Education Lottery's Mega Bucks game, which debuted in June 2023
Wilmington man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
One person killed in Riegelwood crash involving log truck
Surf City man killed in Friday motorcycle crash in Sneads Ferry
Gary Wayne Manning
Brother of man who escaped law enforcement charged with harboring a fugitive
The responding NCSHP Trooper says he believes speed was a factor in this crash.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash, car fire on I-40 near Burgaw

Latest News

Several Veterans Affairs clinics in southeastern North Carolina will begin offering flu...
Veterans Affairs clinics in southeastern NC to offer flu vaccines
Columbus Regional Healthcare System
Columbus Regional Healthcare System to host Pink Party with free mammograms, hair styles
The town has sought public input via an online survey concerning a proposed change to make the...
Speed limit reduction, wall mural to be discussed at Tuesday Burgaw Board of Commissioners meeting
The Pender County Board of Education is scheduled to consider proposals to add GPS devices to...
Pender County school board to consider adding GPS to all school vehicles, repairs at Burgaw Middle
The Carolina Beach Town Council is set to consider changes to its policy regarding holes dug on...
Carolina Beach Town Council to consider changing policy on digging holes at the beach