COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to transform classroom to be bright and vibrant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashley Castillo wants to brighten things up on her classroom at Wilmington Prep Academy. In fact, she’s looking for brand new decor filled with vibrant colors. She’s hoping to transform her fourth grade students’ space into a visually exciting learning environment with donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“My classroom is just pieced together with random things from previous years,” Castillo says on her DonorsChoose page. “I would love to have a classroom for the students to come into and feel excited and also proud of their learning environment. I want the room to be welcoming and warm. The borders I picked are vibrant and bright in color to help lift kids spirits when they arrive. The new rug for the classroom will be a great place for the kids to gather around for story time and fun learning games.”

Ms. Castillo still needs $255 dollars. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate, click here.

