CFCC to host local Democratic candidate forum

Cape Fear Community College's Union Station(CFCC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College is hosting one more candidate forum for the New Hanover County Commissioner race.

Democratic candidates will speak Tuesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to noon. Both forums are free and open to the public at CFCC’s Union Station.

Republican candidates spoke at a forum last Tuesday from 2-3 p.m.

Republican candidates for NHC commissioner address county issues in forum at CFCC

WECT’s Jon Evans will moderate the forum.

