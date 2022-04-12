Cape Fear Museum to hold 10th Annual Star Party

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum is working with multiple local and state partners to hold the 10th Annual Star Party for free at Carolina Beach State Park on Friday, April 22 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Staff will give a guided tour of the night sky with telescopes and binoculars and give stargazing tips for the amateur astronomy enthusiasts out there. Various activities and giveaways will also be held in celebration of this year’s theme: Understanding the Universe.

The Star Party also brings local food trucks including PT’s, Kona Ice and Taqueria La Villita. The free event will be held rain or shine, but some activities may be limited. You can check the latest information on the Cape Fear Museum website.

“We are so excited to bring this signature event back in-person at Carolina Beach State Park. It will be a wonderful evening under the stars with hands-on astronomy activities that are fun for the entire family,” said museum educator Jameson McDermott in a release.

A large group of partners have teamed up to hold the event, and the event is made possibly by the NC Science Festival and the NC Space Grant. Per the Cape Fear Museum:

Cape Fear Museum of History and Science

Cape Fear Museum Associates

Carolina Beach State Park

Friends of Pleasure Island State Parks

Cape Fear Astronomical Society

GLOW Academy

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office – VIPR and Explorer Groups

Town of Carolina Beach

National Weather Service – Wilmington Office

New Hanover County Public Library

UNCW Department of Environmental Sciences

UNCW Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography

UNCW Centro Hispano Embajadores

Children’s Museum of Wilmington

New Hanover County Senior Resource Center

Daniels Tours

Party Suppliers and Rentals, Inc.

SunFun Rentals

