Cape Fear Museum to hold 10th Annual Star Party

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum is working with multiple local and state partners to hold the 10th Annual Star Party for free at Carolina Beach State Park on Friday, April 22 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Staff will give a guided tour of the night sky with telescopes and binoculars and give stargazing tips for the amateur astronomy enthusiasts out there. Various activities and giveaways will also be held in celebration of this year’s theme: Understanding the Universe.

The Star Party also brings local food trucks including PT’s, Kona Ice and Taqueria La Villita. The free event will be held rain or shine, but some activities may be limited. You can check the latest information on the Cape Fear Museum website.

“We are so excited to bring this signature event back in-person at Carolina Beach State Park. It will be a wonderful evening under the stars with hands-on astronomy activities that are fun for the entire family,” said museum educator Jameson McDermott in a release.

A large group of partners have teamed up to hold the event, and the event is made possibly by the NC Science Festival and the NC Space Grant. Per the Cape Fear Museum:

  • Cape Fear Museum of History and Science
  • Cape Fear Museum Associates
  • Carolina Beach State Park
  • Friends of Pleasure Island State Parks
  • Cape Fear Astronomical Society
  • GLOW Academy
  • New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office – VIPR and Explorer Groups
  • Town of Carolina Beach
  • National Weather Service – Wilmington Office
  • New Hanover County Public Library
  • UNCW Department of Environmental Sciences
  • UNCW Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography
  • UNCW Centro Hispano Embajadores
  • Children’s Museum of Wilmington
  • New Hanover County Senior Resource Center
  • Daniels Tours
  • Party Suppliers and Rentals, Inc.
  • SunFun Rentals

