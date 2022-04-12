Senior Connect
Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation donates $25,000 to local non-profits

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation presented a $25,000 check to local-non profits on April 11. Fundraising occurred during the “Diamonds and Denim” Charity Ball at the St. James Community Center on March 4.

The BSCF split $25,000 between three non-profits benefiting children in Brunswick County: Brunswick County Computers4Kids, Matthew’s Ministry and Power Walking Ministries. Since its establishment in 2012, the BSCF has donated almost $200,000 from the yearly Diamonds and Denim Charity Ball to Brunswick County non-profits.

Per a BSCF release, “The Charitable Foundation expresses its gratitude to all the sponsors, donors and guests that made this event memorable and successful. The next Diamonds & Denim Charity Ball is scheduled on Friday March 3, 2023.”

