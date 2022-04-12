Senior Connect
Brunswick County volunteers recognized by Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards

The Brunswick County seal.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Ten recipients in Brunswick County were awarded the 2022 Governor’s Service Award, and one received the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service.

Cindy Carver was nominated by Brunswick County Emergency Services, Health Services and Veteran’s Services and received a Governor’s Medallion award. Her nomination writes, “Mrs. Carver could truly be the poster child for volunteerism and she continues to volunteer selflessly, faithfully, and joyfully.”

The Governor’s Medallion Award recognizes only the top 20-25 volunteers throughout the state.

As for the other recipients, Maureen Meisen and Paulette Johnson were also nominated by the Brunswick County Emergency Services. Albert Plant and Barbara Morris were nominated for their work with Brunswick Senior Resoruces, Inc.

The Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM) nominated the BC Band of Brothers for their repair work with homeowners in need. Mary Pat Lynch was nominated by the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center for her teamwork and compassion.

Mabell DeShields was nominated by Sunset Harbor Zion Hill Volunteer Fire Department for her life-long volunteer work. John Bronneck was nominated by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office for his dedicated service and work with the Volunteer Services Program since 2014.

Celest McConnell received a nomination for her work as an Emergency Response Chaplain and dedication to her community.

You can find the full nominations on the Brunswick County website.

