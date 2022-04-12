Senior Connect
Army special unit to conduct SAGE uncoventional warfare training

ROBIN SAGE is the name of a military training exercise carried out by US Army Special Forces.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne) will be conducting ROBIN SAGE Unconventional Warfare Training in the Bladen County area Friday, April 15.

According to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the training will extend beyond Bladen County into the following areas:

Alamance, Anson, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Chatham, Columbus, Cumberland, Davidson, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, New Hanover, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Union, and Wake Counties.

During the training period, individuals may be seen wearing Army combat uniforms and displaying non lethal weapons.

Per the release, training participants will have a shoulder band bearing ROBIN SAGE. Other individuals also participating in the training will be wearing blue bands bearing ISC, black dress uniform, or civilian attire bearing a shoulder band marked GHOST.

The training will continue through Sunday April 29.

