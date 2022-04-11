Senior Connect
Plane flipped over while practicing landings near Bald Head Island

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Two small planes were practicing landings near the shore of Bald Head Island when one flipped over just after 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

A spokesperson with Oak Island Water Rescue says one person was taken to the U.S. Coast Guard station to be evaluated for minor injuries.

The pilot told officials that he has landed there before, but Bald Head Island Public Safety said it is not permitted.

Crews are working now to flip the plane over to clear the scene.

The second plane was able to land safely. No other injuries were reported.

