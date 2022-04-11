Man arrested on marijuana and identity theft charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wade Anthony Garcia on March 29 after a search warrant conducted with the assistance of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

“Wade Anthony Garcia was charged with the following; 3 Counts of Firearm by Felon, Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Manufacture Marijuana, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Attempted Obtaining Property by False Pretense, 2 counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense, Perjury, Identity Theft, Access Government Computer to Defraud, and Felony Conspiracy,” writes the BCSO in a release.

Investigators believe Garcia may have used a different name in Arizona and Tennessee for similar crimes, and that he is wanted in Arizona under the alias Donovan Davis.

“Wade Anthony Garcia is currently being held in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $1,126,000 dollar bond, and is also being held for extradition back to Arizona,” writes the BCSO.

The arrest followed a multi-agency investigation which also included the NC DMV, License and Theft Bureau, the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Wade Garcia (Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

