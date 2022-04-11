Senior Connect
Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument

Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began...
Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began arguing over what mosquitoes look like. He is facing aggravated assault charges.(Source: Dallas County Jail via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DALLAS (CNN) - A Texas man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly beating his roommate over an argument about mosquitoes.

Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit the man he shares a bedroom with when they began arguing over what mosquitoes look like. The roommate says the attack began when the verbal argument escalated.

The man says Shavers grabbed a wooden stick and beat him in the head with it before he was able to get a metal baseball bat to defend himself. He used that bat to hit Shavers in the head several times.

Both men were treated for their injuries at the hospital. The roommate required multiple stitches on his face.

Police arrested Shavers on an outstanding warrant and also charged him with assault.

A judge ordered him to be held Tuesday on a $28,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

