First Alert Forecast: warming up, staying dry

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Apr. 11, 2022...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sharp warmup across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sunshine and southwest breezes help afternoon temperatures swell to the upper 70s and lower 80s in most places on the mainland. Near the cool 60s surf, beach communities will run about five to ten degrees cooler.

Periods of sunshine should continue to help sponsor days in the 70s and 80s for the remainder of the week. Nights will also trend mild, with 50s and 60s. An approaching storm system will eventually wring out some rain chances in the 20-30% range from Thursday into Easter Sunday. Please stay tuned for necessary refinements.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days forecast with your WECT Weather App.

