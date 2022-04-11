CFCC launches 13-week cable installer program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People can learn to install fiber optic cables at a new program from Cape Fear Community College.

“A surge in remote work environments and a high demand for network streaming services are creating a great demand for skilled fiber optic cable installers,” said CFCC Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development John Downing. CFCC worked with CloudWyze, Focus Broadband, Spectrum, Fiber Optic Solutions, and MasTec to create the program.

The program’s topics include installing copper and fiber optic systems, legal standards and codes and operating common industry equipment. The first offering begins on April 26 and can fit up to 15 students. You can learn more about the program on the CFCC website.

“Upon completing the program, graduates should qualify for careers as cable installer technicians and will get a guaranteed interview with employers like Focus Broadband, CloudWyze, Fiber Optic Solutions, Spectrum, MasTec, and more,” states a CFCC release.

