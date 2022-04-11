Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Atlanta airport reclaims title as World’s Busiest Airport

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - Atlanta’s airport is once again the world’s busiest.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport knocked China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport from the top spot for 2021, according to the trade association, Airports Council International.

Guangzhou pushed Atlanta off the perch in 2020, breaking Atlanta’s 22-year streak as number one.

Atlanta’s main airport had 75.7 million passengers in 2021. That is up a whopping 76% from 2020, but still nearly 32% below the pre-pandemic 2019 level.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou’s airport dropped to number eight in 2021.

U.S. airports dominated in 2021, with eight of the top 10, but the year before, airports in China took seven of the top 10.

China’s 2020 dominance was because of th early rebound of domestic travel in China.

The country has still not reopened to international visitors.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic wreck on G.V. Barbee Bridge caused multiple fatalities Tuesday night
BREAKING: Multiple fatalities in traffic accident that closes G.V. Barbee Bridge in Oak Island
Poor Piggy's Food Truck
Food truck owner frustrated after miscommunication during Azalea Festival
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
North Carolina Department of Transportation
Law enforcement cracking down on speeding during “Speed a Little. Lose a Lot.” campaign
Green is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.
Sheriff’s deputies arrest Leland man wanted in connection to shooting on Red Cross Street

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
AP source: DOJ denies panel details in Trump records probe
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
Vladimir Putin insisted the invasion was going according to plan despite a major withdrawal and...
Putin vows war will continue as Russian troops mount in east
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Republican candidates address county issues in forum at CFCC Tuesday afternoon
Republican candidates for NHC commissioner address county issues in forum at CFCC