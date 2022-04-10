Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Police working to identify body found along the Cape Fear River

Wilmington Police working to identify body found along the Cape Fear River.
Wilmington Police working to identify body found along the Cape Fear River.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A body was found on the shore of the Cape Fear River Saturday morning near the North Carolina State Ports.

Wilmington Police confirmed that the body found was the man who jumped in the river on March 29th.

Investigators are working to identify the man. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raising red fleg, warning beach goers of rip currents
Plane flipped over while practicing landings near Bald Head Island
Thousands of people participated in the Azalea Festival's events this weekend.
Local business owners see record weekend during Azalea Festival
Big burgers, classic sandwiches, and an old school feel, Winnie's serves it all up in spades.
Cape Fear Foodie: Best Burger?
Nina Richardson-Cannon,74, was last seen on I-40 traveling eastbound in Catawba County near the...
CANCELED: Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia

Latest News

Raising red fleg, warning beach goers of rip currents
Plane flipped over while practicing landings near Bald Head Island
Thousands of people participated in the Azalea Festival's events this weekend.
Local business owners see record weekend during Azalea Festival
Big burgers, classic sandwiches, and an old school feel, Winnie's serves it all up in spades.
Cape Fear Foodie: Best Burger?
Coach Aidan Heaney's son, Harry.
Hundreds come out for UNCW’s annual ‘Harry’s Game”