Wilmington Police working to identify body found along the Cape Fear River.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A body was found on the shore of the Cape Fear River Saturday morning near the North Carolina State Ports.

Wilmington Police confirmed that the body found was the man who jumped in the river on March 29th.

Investigators are working to identify the man. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

