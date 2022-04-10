Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf character, use sign language for first time

"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.
"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.(Twitter @TheSimpsons)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time in the show’s 33-year history, a deaf actor will be featured on “The Simpsons.”

The focus of the episode is on Lisa Simpson, who discovers her role model, late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy, has a son who is deaf and needs a cochlear implant.

Deaf actor John Autry II plays the role of Monk Murphy on the episode, calling it “life-changing.”

The show’s characters use American sign language throughout the groundbreaking episode.

Even though “Simpsons” characters only have four fingers, the show consulted with sign language specialists to make sure visuals conveyed words correctly.

The storyline is loosely based on the life of the episode’s main writer, who says her brother is hearing impaired within a family that loves jazz music.

The episode was written before the film “Coda” won the Oscar for Best Picture two weekends ago.

The episode airs Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raising red fleg, warning beach goers of rip currents
Plane flipped over while practicing landings near Bald Head Island
Wilmington Police working to identify body found along the Cape Fear River.
Wilmington Police working to identify body found along the Cape Fear River
Thousands of people participated in the Azalea Festival's events this weekend.
Local business owners see record weekend during Azalea Festival
Big burgers, classic sandwiches, and an old school feel, Winnie's serves it all up in spades.
Cape Fear Foodie: Best Burger?
Nina Richardson-Cannon,74, was last seen on I-40 traveling eastbound in Catawba County near the...
CANCELED: Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia

Latest News

Martin Gugino, 75, was shoved by Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski in downtown...
Officers who pushed Floyd protester cleared by arbitrator
Raising red fleg, warning beach goers of rip currents
Plane flipped over while practicing landings near Bald Head Island
Authorities say 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera has been charged with murder in Texas after causing...
Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scottie Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun...
Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule